Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, Tony Parker to retire this fall

Brett Jordan/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction Tony Parker officially announced that he will retire from the position effective this fall. He was appointed as the Commissioner in 2016 by Governor Bill Haslam, then, in 2019, Governor Bill Lee re-appointed his position as the Commissioner.

He has been devoting his life to the Tennessee Department of Correction for 38 years. Parker used to serve as Assistant Commissioner, Correctional Administrators, Warden and other multiple positions before finally being a Commissioner.

“I am forever grateful to Governor Bill Lee for placing his trust in me and allowing me to continue to serve as Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction. After 38 years of service, I have decided to retire this fall to return to West Tennessee and catch up on spending quality time with my family and friends,” said Parker.

Governor Bill Lee also expressed his appreciation and gratitude towards Parker. He said that Parker is a true public servant, and he is deeply grateful for Parker’s commitment to put multitudes of works for Tennesse to be a safer place to live, work, as well as raise a family.

“Over the last four decades, Commissioner Parker played a pivotal role in efforts to enhance public safety and improve Tennessee’s criminal justice system, and his impact on the Department of Correction will be seen for many years to come. Maria and I wish Commissioner Parker and his family the best in their next chapter,” stated Governor Lee.

Parker is also the incumbent president at the American Correctional Association. Some of the achievements during his leadership are passage and implementation of the Public Safety Act of 2016, initiated the Day Reporting Centers as an alternative to incarceration, increased salary for correctional staff, etc.

