Governor Lee and Commissioner Rolfe announce the relocation of Kaiser Aluminum to Willamson County

Blaz Erzetic/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Kaiser Aluminum will move its headquarters to 1550 W. McEwen Drive in Franklin, Tennessee. Previously, their headquarters is in Foothill Ranch, California. The announcement was officially delivered by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, along with the officials.

“Companies around the world see the benefits of doing business in Tennessee, and we are proud to welcome Kaiser Aluminum to the growing list of companies relocating from California to Tennessee. Kaiser will be an excellent addition to the economic landscape in Williamson County, and I thank the company for this new investment and job creation in Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee.

The company investment to realize this relocation process is about three million dollars. The new relocation plan also benefits the public, since the company will open 80 new job opportunities.

As a notable manufacturer worth $1.8 billion, Kaiser Aluminum, which is a publicly traded company (NASDAQ: KALU), is an expert in semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. Kaiser Aluminum run their fourteen production facilities throughout North America and their workforces are about 3700 people in total.

They are a well-known global company that serves clients around the world. They offer highly engineered solutions such as aerospace and high-strength packaging and general engineering. Clients can also request customized automotive products as well as other industrial applications needed.

Kaiser Aluminum involve professional engineers, metallurgists, and technicians to put multiple efforts to produce a wide range of products like complex flat-rolled (plate, sheet, and coil), extruded (rod, bar, hollows, and shapes), drawn (rod, bar, pipe, tube, and wire) and other particular cast aluminum products.

