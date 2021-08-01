Nashville-based Cryoport announces the official date for the second quarter 2021 financial results

Elevate/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Cryoport, a Nashville-based temperature-controlled supply chain and logistics solutions, announces the plan to release the second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after US markets close.

Cryoport will release the financial results alongside Cryoport Second Quarter 2021 in Review, detailing the recent operational and financial performance. Cryoport invites the investors and other attendees for the conference call at 5 p.m. ET on August 5, 2021 to answer any questions.

Cellenkos, a biotechnology company, recently selected Cryoport to support its COVID-19 therapy shipments. Cellenkos leverages Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform to access shipment's near real-time tracking and monitoring.

"Having three of our Cryoport companies provide flexible logistics support for the various stages of Cellenkos' COVID-19 therapy shipments demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping clients find the best possible solutions for patients who need to be treated quickly and is a clear demonstration of the value of our integrated supply chain platform," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport.

Cryoport has been busy with its expansion and acquisitions this year. The company expanded its operations to Asia and launched a new Global Logistics Center in Singapore in June. Cryoport previously opened a Global Logistics Center in Osaka, Japan, at the end of last year.

They also acquired F-Airgate, a Belgium-based temperature-controlled supply chain solutions company, in May this year. The acquisition has expanded their services to Europe and enabled Cryoport to access the strategic area for the BioPharma and R&D logistics industry.

Cryoport acquired Critical Transport Solutions Australia, an Australia-based healthcare logistics services provider, to expand its market in Australia and the Asia Pacific.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.