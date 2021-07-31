The Nashville Public Library will reopen three branch libraries for walk-ins

Alfons Morales/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – On Monday, August 2, the Nashville Public Library will reopen three branch libraries for walk-in visits.

Edgehill Branch Library, Old Hickory Branch Library, and Thompson Lane Branch Library are the names of three libraries to be reopened. Last week, the East Branch Library and the North Branch Library both reopened for walk-in visits.

Visitors can nearly access all of the library's services as the library reopens for a walk-in visit. The benefits include collection access like browsing the collections and materials, computer access, answers to quick reference questions, and study room access. To use the meeting rooms, visitors should have a reservation in advance.

The reopening for walk-in visits is part of the reopening plan for Nashville Public Library, which began on March 31. Walk-in services are now available at the Main Library and the Bellevue, Bordeaux, East, Edmondson Pike, Goodlettsville, Green Hills, Hermitage, Inglewood, Madison, North Pruitt, and Southeast locations.

- The Edgehill Branch Library is located at 1409 12th Avenue.

- The Old Hickory Branch Library is located at 1010 Jones St.

- The Thompson Lane Branch Library is located at 380 Thompson Ln.

All of the libraries open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NPL no longer requires visitors to wear masks, as the Public Health indoor mask order and Mayor's Executive Order 7 expired on May 14. However, NPL still strongly advises all library users and NPL staff to follow the CDC's advice, stating that those who have not been completely vaccinated should continue to wear masks until they are fully vaccinated.

For more updates about NPL services and other library locations reopening, visit https://library.nashville.org/service-updates.

