Dores earn academic honors from the IWLCA

NASHVILLE, TN — The Vanderbilt Commodores earned Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association Academic Honor Squad accolades. In addition, 13 student-athletes were named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll for their efforts in the classroom.

Student-athletes must be junior, senior, or graduate students with a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or higher to be considered for the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll. The honor roll included a total of 862 student-athletes from across the country.

The Commodores qualified for the team award because they had a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or above for the academic year. Vanderbilt is one of 319 institutions from the NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, and the NAIA, to get the award. For the 2020-21 academic year, Vanderbilt's lacrosse team had a team GPA of 3.714.

The student-athletes awarded with Academic Honor Roll are Emily Brooks, Karlie Bucci, Nicki Dadino, Dede Daly, Gabby Fornia, Sophie Furlong, Griffin Gearhardt, Cassidy Orban, Halle Regan, Elizabeth Scarrone, Maddie Souza, and Callie Sundin.

The season has been one of Commodores' best seasons in recent memory. The Dores ended the season 12-7 overall and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Earlier this month, 33 Vanderbilt lacrosse student-athletes also earned a place on the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team. An award for student-athletes with a minimum grade-point average of 3.00 for the previous academic year and have completed a minimum of two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters of academic work, with a total of 18 semesters or 27 quarter credits.

Previously, a total of 67 Vanderbilt student-athletes was selected to the 2020-21 SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey last month. Among the awarded were eight members of the Vanderbilt Commodores women lacrosse team.

