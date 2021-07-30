Nashville-based Musician's Song Featured in the Olympics

Unsplash/Eugene Lim

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville-based musician Alaina Cross's song “Legendary”, is featured in the Olympics 2020. It is used as the Olympic feature profile of Simone Biles, the renowned gymnastic athlete.

Cross could not believe her music has received such wonderful recognition. “I still can’t believe I’m getting to post this…” she said on her Facebook post. “My song “Legendary” is being featured in the Olympics. Not only that, it’s for the Olympic feature profile for Simone Biles. My mind is blown.”

She believes her main objective in writing the song is to make people feel strong and confident to overcome any obstacle. According to her, being featured in the Olympics for Simone Biles is the perfect use of the song.

“I can’t think of a better use for this song,” said Cross. Just like her goal in composing songs, to inspire others to discover bravery in the face of adversity and to walk in newfound strength.

The Nashvillian then shared the video of Simone Biles on Facebook in which her song is featured. Unfortunately, due to copyright reasons, the video has disappeared now.

Cross is a Nashville-based alternative pop musician and songwriter known for her energetic and strong sound. Her strong voice and catchy melodies, along with her edgy production style, make her an ideal soundtrack artist. Her songs have been featured on major networks such as FOX, Hulu, Netflix, CMT, MTV, and NBC.

Her strong presence and amazing vocal range combine for a fascinating performance on stage. Her songs leave the listeners eager to take on the world, with music that will get their hearts pumping.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.