Nashville Entrepreneur Center to hold workshop on six keys in working better business on August 3

Unsplash/Dylan Gillis

NASHVILLE, TN - The Nashville Entrepreneur Center is announced its upcoming workshop, "Get a Grip on Your Business," with Justin Cook. The workshop will discuss six key elements in managing business to get better results and profit and build a sustainable and long-running business.

The workshop will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3. Justin Cook will deliver a concise yet powerful presentation on how to manage businesses effectively. Justin's interactive style and experience-based real-world insights will enable him to apply his knowledge to real-world problems.

Many people in business and entrepreneurs are stumbling in developing their business or controlling the profit flow. They find it hard to put proper time management for their business. Some are suffering from the constant market flow that didn't seem to develop, whether it's the customers' understanding of their products or the number of returning customers.

The company's product and mission seem to be misread and undelivered by the market, resulting in inconsistent profits. Another difficulty faced by entrepreneurs is finding effective ways to develop their business to a wider audience.

After the workshops, the member will have a set of simple and practical tools to solve occurring issues, get a better focus on business priorities, and have a growth-oriented business perspective.

Justin Cook has been delivering Business and Leadership workshops and working with 50+ organizations, business owners, and senior-level executives in developing their business and teamwork.

Applicants interested in attending the workshop should register here.

Visit the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's website at https://www.ec.co/ to learn more about its mission and programs.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.