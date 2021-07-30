Nashville BCycle Job Vacancy: BCycle Technician (Part-Time and Full-Time)

Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - As Nashville BCycle relaunches this summer, the company is opening job opportunities for the Service Technician position. The Service Technician will represent the BCycle team in public with a positive and friendly attitude, monitor bike fleet power and bike stations, and coordinate with the customer support team to maximize service and customer satisfaction.

Nashville BCycle is a product of Trek & BCycle that provides bike-share service across the Nashville community. The company is scheduled to relaunch this July with more than 250 units of brand new, all-electric pedal-assist bikes ready to bike around the city. Nashville BCycle is a great place to work and collaborate with, as the company gives lots of opportunities for employees to develop and grow with the team.

The Service Technician will work under the direction of the Operations Manager and General Manager to provide a safe and reliable bike-share service. The Service Technician will be responsible for controlling and monitoring station, dock mechanical and technical performance, providing special event support, conducting support station installation and removal processes, ensuring station and bike cleanliness, and utilizing system software and operations ticketing systems to support operational excellence.

Several requirements needed for applicants to apply are the ability to understand bicycle maintenance, technical products, excellent command of organization management, verbal and written communication skills, able to work on weekends, holidays, or be flexible with work schedule, and own a valid driver's license and clean driving record. Applicants are also required to have an excellent physique as the job requires physical activities such as stooping, reaching, biking, and lifting 60+ pounds of materials. Prior experience of working in bike share/micro-mobility operations is preferred.

Interested applicants can read detailed requirements and information about the Service Technician position and enroll at the website https://jobs.jobvite.com/trek-bicycle/job/o1ikffwC.

