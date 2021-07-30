Visit Nashville's Top Plant Picks by Cheekwood

MIO ITO/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Enjoy nature while expanding your knowledge about plants and nature with the selection of plants from Nashville's Cheekwood this July, from the soft Chastetree to lovely Summersweet.

Tennessee Coneflower (Echinacea tennesseensis)

Native to North America, The Tennessee Coneflower blooms from July to August. The flowers need full sun and part shade, with medium to dry water requirement. These flowers can tolerate rocky soils, dry areas, and drought. The flowers can be found at Howe Garden.

Sunflower (Helianthus ‘Sunfinity’)

The sunflowers are beneficial to bee habitats, as it provides nectar and pollen-free. Sunflowers can be found in parks and gardens nearby, specifically in Bradford Robertson Color Garden. It can resist drought and rocky soil and requires a full portion of the sun. Sunflowers blooms between June to October.

Chinquapin Oak (Quercus muehlenbergii)

Similar to Sunflowers, Chinquapin Oak requires full sun to grow and little maintenance. This shady tree can be found in the neighborhood of Nashville, specifically in Swan Lawn. Chinquapin Oak blooms earlier in April and is part of the habitat of small animals such as squirrels, blue jays, crows, and raccoons as they eat the acorns. It also withstands drought.

Giant Cane/American Bamboo (Arundinaria gigantea)

Native to swampy environments from Texas to Florida, and the north of New York, Giant Cane rarely blooms. It can withstand erosion and requires full sunlight. Giant Cane can be found in Carell Dogwood Garden.

Summersweet (Clethra alnifolia ‘Ruby Spice’)

Summersweet blooms from July to August. It also blooms well in shade but still requires the sun. As the name stands, summersweet has a fragrant and sweet smell. It needs medium levels of water and needs to stay wet, and these flowers are able to resist heavy shade and wet soils. These flowers can be found at Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden.

Russian Sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia)

The Russian Sage has a unique purplish color, which brings a vibrant and dreamy atmosphere effect. It blooms from June to August and lasts for a long period of time. Russian Sage can withstand drought and can be found in Sigourney Cheek Literary Garden.

Sneezeweed (Helenium autumnale ‘Mariachi Salsa’)

Sneezeweed blooms from July to September. Sneezeweed requires full sun to bloom and a large portion of water to grow. Sneezeweed is considered a dangerous plant because almost part of the plant is toxic. The flowers can be found in Howe Garden.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.