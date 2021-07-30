Root Nashville to plant trees across the neighborhood this Fall

John Rodenn Castillo/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Water Service is coordinating the planting of trees in the right-of-way in the areas around Madison Park (Madison), Osage/North Fisk (North Nashville) and Chestnut Hill (South Nashville) through the Root Nashville campaign.

Planning took place until the end of summer 2021. The trees will be planted in the next planting season, which is between mid-October 2021 and March 2022.

The right-of-way is public property that extends from approximately the location of a utility pole or water meter in a front yard towards the street or the green strip between a sidewalk and the road.

The trees that will be planted depend on each particular location. Hardy tree is proposed for each site, either the ones that are small in maturity (15-30 feet tall), medium (30-50 feet tall) or large (more than 50 feet tall). Flags that detail which size is being planted will be put in the ground at each proposed planting site. Contractors will be taking part in maintaining and watering the trees.

There are several benefits of street trees to the neighborhood. Trees provide shade in the summer and cleaner air to breathe as well as help cool temperatures. They also reduce stormwater runoff, prevent flooding, and filter the water as it enters the Cumberland River, Nashville’s drinking water source.

For previous examples of past street tree projects, residents can observe trees around 11th Ave North in North Nashville (near Slim & Husky’s, off Buchanan Street) and on Neely’s Bend in Madison outside the Candlewood development, which was planted in early 2021.

To view detailed presentations and maps of the campaign, visit https://rootnashville.org/fall2021streettrees/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.