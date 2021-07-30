Metro Planning Department of Nashville launch new redistricting website

Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Metro Planning Department has officially launched a new redistricting website redistrict.nashville.gov. The creation of this website is to educate and involve the community in the process of re-establishing boundaries for Metro Council and Metro School Board districts. Metro Nashville Planning Department is currently initiating the re-establishment of boundaries since the U.S. Census Bureau has released the final data from the 2020 Census.

The website provides various services such as Redistricting Interest and Community Mapping survey, the timeline for the process, and frequently asked questions. This website also showcases a map that gives a brief explanation of how the council and school districts continually transform due to the impact of Nashville's rapid growth and significant development.

“In addition to things like balanced populations and compactness, we can also think about how people in the county think about their neighborhoods and communities, which is why we want to hear from residents,” said Greg Claxton, Planning Manager.

She stated that the growth of Nashville is undeniable, and their process is based on the fundamental principles to make sure that they create an equitable representation throughout Davidson County.

Metro Nashville must oversee and analyze the data after being released by the U.S Census once every ten years. They have to make sure that the population in the districts is well-balanced and adheres to the requirements of traditional redistricting. The Metro charter then hands over the duties to redistricting towards the Planning Commission, which will proceed further by the Metro Council.

Metro Planning in collaboration with Metro Council and Metro School Board members will keep providing multitudes of work to assist communities so they will always be informed about the process, as well as actively share public engagement events.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.