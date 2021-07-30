Nashville-based Clover Health participates as sponsor for the 2021 Quality Innovation Series

CDC/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Clover Health, a Nashville-based health technology company, serves as the 2021 Quality Innovation Series sponsor.

The Quality Innovation Series has been going on for a few weeks since the kick-off on June 17. The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) will address the best practice in healthcare and invite leaders to share their experiences through the series.

“At Clover, we believe that equitable access to consistent and high-quality healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and accordingly seek innovative ways to make that access a reality for Medicare eligibles across the country,” said Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, associate chief medical officer of Clover Health. “We are excited to support NCQA’s Quality Innovation Series and to work alongside others who are as passionate as we are about combating disparities in the availability and quality of healthcare.”

According to the Medicare Advantage Health Equity Summary Score (HESS), Clover shows high performance for accommodating senior community members with well-developed plans. The company continues the effort to provide accessible care plans for seniors.

Clover harnesses the Clover Assistant platform to provide data and analytics to help seniors access suitable primary care physicians. The health technology company also offers home-based care through the Clover Home Care program.

Clover recently unveiled the plan to support community leaders in Atlanta to hold an event honoring leaders for their commitment to helping people during COVID-19.

The health technology company partners with Headline Studio to launch Clover Living, health, and well-being magazine for seniors. The magazine provides information regarding clinical advice for seniors to maintain healthy living.

The company plans to share the second quarter of 2021 financial results on August 11, 2021. Clover operates in several locations across the world, including eleven states in America and Hong Kong.

