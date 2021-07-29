The Nashville Predators released Silver Saber Skull, the second series of "The Origin Series" NFT

xresch/Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN – Following the success of the first release, the Gold Saber Skull, the second release of Nashville's NFT will be called the Silver Saber Skull, still intact with the theme of the series, "The Origin Series". 25 of the tokens will be available to purchase via auction.

It took the Nashville Predators just 90 minutes for them to sold out their first ever series of NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens). Because of the demand from the fans who haven't got their hands on the first release of the NFT, the Predators partnering with Fanaply will release the second edition of the digital collectibles.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid one of the 25 Silver Saber Skulls available, with the open bids starting from $150. The bidding will be opened until Friday, July 30, with the top 25 bidders will receive one of the tokens with each numbered No. 1 until No. 25, depends on the higher the bid. $35 will be taken from the bid for a donation in the buyers name for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.

Predators Director of Business Strategy and Intelligence Michael Rust expressed his excitement that many fans are interested with the release of their collectibles. The NFTs will serve as a sports memorabilia for collectors and fans. "We're hoping that's going to be the crossover person into NFTs right, and I think maybe we did tap into that. We're excited how fast it happened and that people are intrigued with what we're doing in this space." said Rust about the potential of the Predators tapping into the NFT market even more later.

If you're interested to participate in the auction and got the opportunity to have one of the NFTs, you can visit the auction website right here.

