Nashville BCycle to reopen this summer on July 28

Himiway Bikes/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Join the community and neighborhood of Nashville to celebrate Nashville BCycle's relaunch event on July 28, starting from 12 pm-2 pm. After a long due to the COVID outbreak, Nashville BCycle is proud to announce its return this summer. Nashville BCycle operates a 100 percent electric bike fleet, with approximately 300 electric, pedal-assist bikes ready to ride.

The BCycle electric bike is a pedal-assist bike that amplifies pedaling power, which allows bikers more flexibility in exploring the road. It also features a Bosch system that provides support up to 17 mph. The power assist only works when riders pedal and can be turned off by the rider at any time during their ride. BCycle e-bikes check-in and out of the city’s existing stations.

Nashville BCycle is also going to provide them with the BCycle app for easier e-bike rental and availability check through the stations in Nashville. Several stations that provide Nashville BCycle e-bike service are Wedgewood Ave & 21st Ave St, 200 21st Ave South, Cumberland Park, Riverfront Station, Church St., and 20th Ave N, and more to come. Detailed information about the station map can be accessed at the website https://nashville.bcycle.com/nav/map.

"We’re so glad to see bike share returning to Nashville," said Tom Turner, President and CEO of the Nashville Downtown Partnership. "E-bikes will make it even better to visit Nashville’s businesses, enjoy our outdoor recreation opportunities in a safe and socially distanced way, and ease back into a no-sweat commute with increased mobility in and around our city."

Visit the website nashville.bcycle.com to learn more about their upcoming programs and events.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.