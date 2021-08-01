Nashville's country singer Luke Bryan to tour at Bridgestone Arena on July 30

Paulette Wooten/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Prepare for Nashville's country-star Luke Bryan's upcoming tour concert, with special guests Dylan Scott & Caylee Hammack at Bridgestone this July. The concert is a part of the recent album 'Proud to be Right Here' tour, held from July 2021 to August 2022. Watch Luke Bryan performing several singles from his latest album as Knockin' Boots, What She Wants Tonight, One Margarita, Down to One, Waves, and many more.

Upon his first arrival in Nashville in 2001, Bryan started his musical career and finally signed his recording contract with Capitol Nashville in 2007 with its first debut album, I'll Stay Me. He had released eight studio albums with several hit-singles as Country Girl, Play It Again, Down to One, Drink a Beer, Strip it Down, Kick the Dust Up, Most People are Good, Roller Coaster, and one-hit that started his musical journey, All My Friends Say.

Aside from his musical career, Bryan actively supports the community by participating in social charities and causes as the City of Hope and Red Cross. Bryan is also partnering with his wife, Caroline, together in establishing the Brett Boyer Foundation, which focuses on raising awareness for Congenital Heart Disease, or CHD, and fund research to advance treatment options. The name was taken in honor of Caroline's niece, Brett Boyer, who passed away from CHD.

Luke Bryan is very fond of Nashville as he established several businesses that can be found across the neighborhood of Nashville. Find Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, which is located at Broadway Street in Nashville, TN. This bar offers entertainment facilities as eight bars, three stages of live music, and two restaurants. Another one is his own record label, 32 Bridge Entertainment, located near his bar.

Reserve Luke Bryan's concert ticket at the website https://www.ticketmaster.com/luke-bryan-proud-to-be-right-nashville-tennessee-07-30-2021/event/1B005837E2D49FCE, starting from $75.

