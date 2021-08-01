Harpeth Hall's Alex Walsh won silver in 200M IM Olympics

Brian Matangelo/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville's Harpeth Hall's 2020 graduate, Alex Walsh, represented the USA Swimming team in winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Walsh had advanced in the qualification race and semifinals on July 26 and is preparing for the final in the 200m on July 27. In the Women's 200m individual medley, swimmers are required to complete laps in all four strokes: freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly.

The Harpeth Hall School hosted the party, along with the community of Nashville, to cheer for Walsh. The 19-year-old has been swimming since she was 6 years old and is pushing through the boundaries ever since. Her parents quickly recognize her talents and finally made it to her 200-meter individual medley semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics.

Walsh is about to pave her history, as the latest American to win the 200-meter individual medley since Harpeth Hall alum Tracy Caulkins Stockwell, who won three Olympic gold medals, the 400-meter individual medley (American record); 200-meter individual medley (Olympic record); and the 4x100-meter medley relay at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Alex Walsh will soon join other alumnae of Harpeth Hall School who have competed in the Olympics, such as Margaret Groos Sloan, who competed in the marathon at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Korea, and was an alternate for the 1984 Olympic Games, and Linden Wiesman Ryan, who won a bronze medal in equestrian team eventing at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Harpeth Hall's swim coach Polly Linden is happy to see Walsh' pursuing her dream of becoming an Olympian and excited about Walsh's swimming journey.

Support Alex's achievement in the Olympics together with the community of Harpeth Hall and Nashville.

