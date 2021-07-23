Nashville-based crypto asset manager, Valkyrie Investments, raises $10 million Series A funding

CardMapr.nl/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN—Valkyrie Investments, an alternative asset management firm, raised $10 million in Series A round from angel investors in the crypto and digital asset industry, a professional athlete and multiple prominent financial firms.

Valkyrie will use the fund to strengthen product and distribution lines, expand the team and build out a presence in Asia. The firm wants to hire more staff in research, compliance, marketing, sales and trading.

"We believe crypto and digital assets are changing how people view, use, and invest their money," said Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Investments. "Our goal as a firm is to help bring more access to the opportunities they provide to a wider audience of people, and to do so in a managed, research-driven manner that ultimately provides best-in-class products to all kinds of investors."

Valkyrie Investments received the fund from Precept Capital Management, XBTO, BTC Media, UTXO Management, Tron Founder Justin Sun, former Major League pitcher CJ Wilson, Litecoin founder Charlie Lee, the prominent crypto trader Scott Melker, Consolidated Trading, 10X Capital and angel investor Brad Mills, among others.

"This is an exciting time to be in the crypto markets," said Steven McClurg, CIO of Valkyrie. He also added that "demand for our products has been strong, and goes to show that even with markets having an uneven year, many family offices, investors, and others still seem to believe in the long-term potential of digital assets, and are seeing this as an opportunity to position themselves for success during the next bull cycle."

Valkyrie aims to build funds and portfolios for direct investments to add real value to the economy and society. The firm offers three types of funds, which are Valkyrie Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie Polkadot Trust, and Valkyrie Algorand Trust. The firm is currently waiting for the pending approval of multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from the SEC.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.