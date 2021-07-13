After 15 Years, Nashville Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne Announces His Retirement

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - After 15 legendary years in Music City, Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne calls it a career and announces his retirement from the National Hockey League on Tuesday morning, July 13.

Rinne will end his career after he sets foot on the ice on 683 appearances, spending his whole 15-year-career in Nashville.

"It's impossible to put into words what Pekka Rinne means to the Nashville Predators, the fans and the city of Nashville. Thank you for the best 15 years, Peks," via the team's Twitter account.

Rinne also posted a heartfelt letter for the team and the fans that he posted on The Player's Tribune. "For more than 15 years, I've been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me to more places than I could have ever imagined and given me more than I could ever hope to give back,", Rinne said in his letter.

"For years, Pekka has been the face of our franchise on and off the ice," Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile said.

With 683 games, 369 wins (19th best all-time), and 60 shutouts (19th best all-time) under his belt, the Predators and their fans will always treasure legendary performances that Rinne always delivered on the ice. Via team's Twitter account, the Predators asked the fans to show love and appreciation to the franchise legend by changing their Twitter avatar a simple picture that said "Thank You, 35", along with Rinne's signature on the number 35.

Pekka Rinne ends his career in the NHL with a record of 369-213-75. He is the recipient of the 2018 Vezina Trophy, an award for best goalie of the season, along with four trips to the All-Star.

