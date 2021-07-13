Nashville, TN

Internet safety for children

Dex Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jz9DL_0avX7mAH00
Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — As technology is evolving, kids of every age start using the Internet from an early age, from learning online, meeting their friends during the pandemic, playing games, and more. Every parent is worried about the dangers their children might encounter when going online, and one of the major fear is unknowingly encountered an online predator get pulled into a dangerous situation.

The process when an online predator slowly pulls a child under their influence is called “grooming.” Predators target children and manipulate them with the goal of building trust with the kids. They convinced children to meet them offline, then taking advantage of the children. When they agree to meet, this might put children in a compromising position.

Online predators often use some of these tricks to lure children. They often use flattery by complimenting children about their appearance and characteristics. They also use sympathy to make children feel like someone understands them. Predators would also ask to chat with children in private chat rooms or through text, to minimize adults monitoring their interactions. Predators often ask for personal questions on children, so the more information they receive, the better they’ll know what to offer to children. Last, they are intimidated by manipulating children to do what the predators want.

There are few tips you could do to provide internet safety for children. The first, is to talk to children calmly about online safety on the possible dangers and the importance of being careful when interacting with anyone online. Parents can start this conversation when they start to venture online, and parents can also give advice to their kids on awareness of bullying and warnings of sexual nature.

“Tell them they cannot be internet friends with anyone they’ve never met in person,” said Romano, assistant professor of Pediatrics at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Romano also said to put the computer in a public viewing area like a family room or kitchen, where parents can have full viewing of their kids.

When it's lights-out time, smartphones, tablets, and any other devices should be away from the kids, so parents can monitor their kids. No late-night texting or emailing or chatting with people, when parents are not aware of that.

Parents can also set limits on apps and programs that children are allowed to use during the days. Don’t be afraid to set the boundaries.

Teens and tweens are known for their mood swings, but overly moody behavior might alert parents to something wrong. If they started to act more withdrawn and isolated, it might be a sign that they are getting too invested in their online life, or they are under influence of manipulation.

Last, is to befriend your child. Parents can also follow their kids’ friends' social media, and make sure kids know that parents are monitoring kids with their social media use.

The internet can be a positive experience, by enhancing a child’s learning and social experiences, but online interaction should not replace real-life interactions. Parents should be firm in their ground rules and trust their guts.

