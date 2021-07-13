Nashville Tennessee Announces 2021-22 Principal and District Supervisor of the Year Finalists

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2021-22 Tennessee Principal of the Year and eight finalists for Supervisor of the Year awards on July 12, 2021.

Tennessee Department of Education grants the award for the leaders in those schools upon their excellent educational service and leadership that successfully improve the development and growth of their school as a whole.

The qualification to meet the requirement for this award is candidates must have prior experience as a principal for at least three years in public school. All nominees must also have a proven portfolio of exceptional student learning accomplishments.

Notable public school supervisors are also being recognized as Tennessee Supervisor of the Year. The award requires candidates who demonstrated a strong background in initiating a program full of innovations and succeed to manage as well as motivate students. All nominees must have prior experience as an administrator for at least a year and experience working in public school for at least five years.

The nine finalists for 2021-22 Principal of the Year are Tyler Salyer, Shannon Taylor, Kevin Turner, Nicole Miller Olszewski, Kelly Myers, Rebecca Ryan, Autumn O’Bryan, RaeAnn Owens, and Chris Hampton.

The eight finalists for 2021-22 Supervisor of the Year are Zoe Bozeman, Charlotte Fisher, Rory Hinson, Robert Langford, Bryan Cofer, Sarai Pierce, Millicent Smith, and Vicki Johnston.

These finalists represent each Center of Region Excellence (CORE) regional state, which comprises three finalists in each Grand Division: West, Middle, and East. The selected finalists were chosen over sixty applicants. The Finalist of Principal and Supervisor of the Year will proceed to the next stage which is an interview and will be held in the upcoming weeks.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.