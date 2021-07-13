Cheekwood Estate and Garden is celebrating Member Appreciation Days

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Cheekwood Estate and Garden will celebrate the Member Appreciation Days on 19th July 2021 from 2 to 8 p.m. Member Appreciation Days are expected to allow members to have a joyful time during the event at a more leisurely pace.

This event is present to express their gratitude towards the members who support Cheekwood by their membership. This exclusive event will only be available for the members, so it would be closed on Mondays for public visitation.

Garden Host will assist members with wayfinding, answer questions or offer captivating tidbits regarding the current exhibitions or Cheekwood history as it is being posted in every property.

Visitors could enjoy the complimentary light refreshments in front of Botanic Hall, one of the Member Appreciation Station. Besides that, The Historic Mansion & museum will also be open, so do not forget to stop by.

Another interesting offer is that those children who successfully complete the Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! made with LEGO® Bricks Scavenger Hunt will receive a special prize, while stocks last. Member Appreciation Days benefits the member by offering Member Monday Markdowns featuring more than one hundred items marked fifty percent off, only for one day.

The spots available in the Member Appreciation Days with special discounts and offers available are Member Appreciation Station in Botanic Hall Portico which will also provide visitors with complimentary on-the-go snacks and beverages, Café 29 with a 10% off discount, and Wellness 360 menu offerings.

The Garden Gift Shop and Museum Gift Shop also offer a 10% discount for members, over 100 items will be marked 50% off and New Wellness 360 merchandise.

Excited to join the event? Visit here to grab your ticket.

