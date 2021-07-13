Wilson County Schools updates COVID-19 Guidelines approaching new academic year

Unsplash

LEBANON, TN—Following a new academic year, Wilson County Schools will welcome students, teachers, and all staffs to the building. To support the comeback of offline school, the school has updated their COVID-19 guideline which includes mask and social distancing rules. These guidelines has been unanimously approved by Wilson County Board of Education for the 2021-2022 school year.

The school announced this updated protocols via their Facebook page on Monday night. One of the new guideline is about facial covering or mask. Starting in the upcoming year, masks or facial coverings will be optional to all students and staffs, whether they've been fully vaccinated or not. However, facial coverings must conform to the schools dress code policy.

Social distancing rules are still on the table this year, with students have to be physically distanced by a minimum of 3 feet in class, in accordance to CDC guidelines. If there are "close contacts" between a student with someone who tests positive with COVID-19, a written notification will be sent to their parent/guardian, and the student are required to do quarantine.

Symptom checks and routine cleaning will be done in the school, for a preventive measure. Symptom checks will be held once a week, with temperature checks daily at the building entry. The school will continue to disinfect high touch surface areas like doorknobs, tables, toilets, etc. The disinfection will be done daily between use, including to the school bus as much as possible.

For more information about Wilson County Schools new COVID-19 guidelines, you can visit their Facebook page.

