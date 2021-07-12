Nashville Wine Auction 2021

Klara Kulikova/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Wine Auction hosts spectacular events each year celebrating wine by collaborating with the best winemakers to provide a unique taste of wine to guests of the auction. Nashville Wine Auction raises money through the auction for organizations whose purpose is related to the treatment, patient assistance and eradication of cancer.

Get ready for a taste bud adventure that you won’t forget.

A Summer of Antinori

Join the Summer of Antinori for a taste of Piemento, an expression of Napa Valley and Toscana al Fresco.

The first event will be on Friday, July 23, at Giovanni Ristorante, costing $300 per person. Wine will be complemented by the Italian cuisine of Giovanni Ristorante, one of the best Italian restaurants in Nashville.

In the following month, on August 20, the wine experience will take place at E3 Chophouse for $300 per person. The wines of Antica Napa Valley will be paired with the all-natural raised certified beef of the E3 ranches.

For $325 per person, on Friday, September 10, enjoy the wine experience al fresco on Chef Johnny Haffner’s porch with creative culinary cuisine, paired with the wines from Tuscany’s Bolgheri region.

Patron’s Dinner

The Nashville Wine Auction is pleased to present the Patron’s Dinner, a champagne reception and gourmet wine dinner, featuring world-class wine at the Hermitage Hotel on Friday, October 15 at 7 p.m. for $1,000 per person. This event is a black-tie dinner.



L'Eté du Vin

Each year Nashville Wine Auction brings together wine enthusiasts and collectors to fund the main purpose this auction is created, to support cancer during l’Eté du Vin or ‘A Summer of Wine’. This will be the 42nd annual l’Eté du Vin held in Nashville. To close the Wine Auction, this will be held at JW Marriot at Griffin Ballroom for $350 per person (on September 7, the ticket will be $375 per person). There will be Silent Auction and Antinori Wine Sampling, followed by dinner and Live Auction.



You don’t want to miss the event, so head on and purchase your ticket to the auction to support cancer research and treatment!

