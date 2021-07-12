Farm Sheds at Nashville Farmers' Market

William Felker/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Farmers’ Market has several places to check out including the Farm Sheds, Garden Center, Night Market, and the Neighborhood Market.

Farm Sheds is located at the Nashville Farmers’ Market, designed as an open-air outdoor Farm Sheds that serves as home to more than 150 farmers, artisans, small businesses during peak growing season.

Farm Sheds usually open to shoppers from Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but during winter they are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors may vary on their opening hours.

Throughout the year, shoppers going here could find ranchers, dairy farmers, cheese-makers, bakers, food artisans, crafters and flea merchants, and farm-direct products like honey, jams, jellies, and many more.

The busiest season for peak growing season of fresh vegetables and fruits is from May to November. Starting from April, savory spring vegetables and sweet strawberries can be found in the sheds. Buyers can found produce peaches, tomatoes, sweet corn, watermelon, and much more during the peak harvest season in June and July. When it came to fall, buyers coming to the market can find varieties of pumpkins, squash, tomatoes, and turnip greens before the end of the harvest season in November.

Now, as the pandemic is still around, people who wanted to buy fresh produce can order from the WhatsGood Marketplace app and then pick their orders on Saturdays or use the delivery service provided by WhatsGood. They also offer customers various products such as meats, poultry, seafood, dairy and eggs, baked goods, beauty and wellness products.

