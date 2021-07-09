Hailie Deegan will be competing at SRX Nashville finale

Todd Jiang/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Hailie Deegan will compete in the Camping World SRX Series season finale on July 17 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Deegan made her debut last month as a substitute for Tony Kanaan. She was able to finish in second place after Tony Stewart on June 19 at Knoxville Raceway. Deegan will replace Kanaan again this Saturday night at Slinger (Wis.) Speedway. However, Deegan will be competing against Kanaan during the finale at Nashville, as part of the 12-driver field.

“SRX has been a blast and I’m super pumped to run the finale at Nashville. Knoxville was a great experience and finishing second to Tony Stewart was a huge accomplishment,” mentioned Deegan.

The race on Knoxville was on dirt, and she is excited and interested in driving these SRX cars on pavement this Saturday night at Slinger. Even though her previous race was on dirt, Deegan said that she could always take something to learn from the previous race in Slinger, and later applies it to the race at Nashville.

Deegan is currently a full-time driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She is a three-time winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and the first female to race in the series.

Ray Evernham mentioned that Deegan is adapting fast with the SRX cars during the Knoxville race. “She gained positions in each heat and in the feature and then finished second to one of the best race car drivers in the world. Hailie has definitely earned her spot in the Camping World SRX Series,” added Evernham.

Saturday’s race from Slinger and next Saturday’s race at Nashville will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network with streaming live on Paramount+ Premium.

