Nashville Zoo Exclusive Events: Breakfast with the Animals by Nutella®

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Zoo, collaborating with Nutella®, deliver upcoming events to enjoy with families and children, Breakfast with the Animals, on July 24 at 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Join the team and families for an exclusive morning event filled with savory breakfast choices and animal sightings.

The event will be starting prior to the Zoo's operational hours for the day. The visitors can have a special breakfast buffet with Nutella®, featuring several menus such as pancakes with Nutella® and fruit, breakfast pizza with Nutella® and shortbread cookies with Nutella® and bananas.

There will also be animal encounters, a mimosa bar (with an additional fee) and an early look at the Andean bears, Sumatran tiger, flamingos and many more. You can also enter a quiz about what animals eat and enter for a chance to win a behind-the-scenes experience for four. The quiz can be accessed at the website https://nutella.jebbit.com/y6ukppnc?L=Owned+Web.

The event schedule will be as follows:

7:30 – 8:30 am – Breakfast buffet & mimosa bar open outside of Unseen New World

7:45 am – Animals begin going on exhibit for the day and animal encounters on the pathway begins

8:30 am – Zipline, carousel and train open early for the day

9:00 am – Zoo opens to the public

Tickets are available to purchase, starting from $55 for children aged 2 - 12 and $65 for adults. In addition, members will get a discount of $25 for the ticket price. Reserve the tickets at the website https://www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/breakfast?promocode=Nutella.

Located in the south of downtown Nashville, Nashville Zoo has attracted more than one million visitors each year, while being involved with international conservation and research efforts to save threatened species. The Zoo is the ninth largest zoo in the country by landmass and one of the top tourist attractions in the state, as it is named "the Best Regional Attraction and Best Day Trip" by The Tennessean.

