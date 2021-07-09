Nashville SC draws against Atlanta FC 2-2 at Nissan Stadium

Vienna Reyes/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Soccer Club earned its sixth come from behind result of the 2021 season in front of 2,913 fans present at Nissan Stadium. Nashville SC scored a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United FC.

Atlanta scored its first goal in the fifth minute from an Atlanta free-kick. After Marcelino Moreno won the free kick in Nashville’s half, Jake Mulraney delivered to Walkes and head the ball just inside the far post.

Nashville SC later scored its first goal in the 14th minute of the match with Hany Mukhtar caught his second assist on the season via a corner kick to Jalil Anibaba. The first penalty kick of the season in the 48th minute was scored by Nashville SC after a handball in the box by Cubo Torres. Atlanta responded in the 59th minute through Conway to make it 2-2.

Mukhtar joins Randall Leal as the only two Nashville SC players to score a goal and register an assist in the same match this season.

Nashville SC raising its season total to 188 by took 17 shots tonight against Atlanta United FC, the most of any team in the Eastern Conference. Nashville SC's total moves to 75, making it the most number of any team n Major League Soccer.

Nashville SC will wrap up its five-match homestand, the longest of the season July 17 against Chicago Fire FC. Nashville SC has earned 2W-0L-2D record in the homestand so far while owning a 4W-0L-5D record at home in 2021.

Lineups:

Nashville SC: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jalil Anibaba, Dave Romney, Jack Maher (Abu Danladi 81’); Dax McCarty (C), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Luke Haakenson 81’), Tah Brian Anunga; Randall Leal, CJ Sapong (Jhonder Cádiz 71’)

Atlanta United FC: Alec Kann; Alex De John, Anton Walkes (C), Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Jake Mulraney, Mo Adams (George Campbell 23’), Machop Chol; Marcelino Moreno, Tyler Wolff (Mikey Ambrose 88'), Erick Torres (Jackson Conway 53’)

