Nashville, TN

The Winners of 2021 Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards

Dex Walker

Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

Nashville, TN — Bill Lee, Tennessee Governor with David Salyers, Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), officially announced the 2021 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards winners.

The winners will receive official recognition in the awards ceremony on October 4 in Franklin, regarding their accomplishments and a positive influence on the natural resources and communities in the state.

“Whether it’s a private business, a government body, or a college, or university, we want to recognize those who are showing a commitment to protecting the environment in Tennessee,” said Governor Bill. “Our honorees this year have proved worthy of such recognition.”

Outstanding voluntary projects and innovations that focus on protecting and escalating the quality of environmental and natural resources, which is not required by law or regulation are acknowledged by these awards.

“We have an outstanding group of award recipients,” Salyers said. “We want these awards not only to honor the winners but to encourage others to follow their lead.”

This year’s award program comprises the following categories: agriculture and forestry, building green, energy and renewable resources, environmental education and outreach, materials management, natural resource conservation, sustainable performance, water quality conservation, and clean air.

The respective winners of each category are Coffee County Soil Conservation District, Tennessee Tech University, Vanderbilt University, Trevecca Nazarene University, Clayton Savannah, The City of Kingsport, Nokian Tyres Dayton, and Cumberland River Compact. However, TDEC did not mention the winner for the clean air category this year.

The eleven professional juries specializing in agriculture, conservation, forestry, environment, and academic, examined over 75 nominations and selected the winners based on the criteria as follows: on-the-ground environmental achievement, innovation, transferability, partnerships, and public education.

