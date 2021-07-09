Anderson County Family Justice Center opening on July 9

Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — The Office of Criminal Justice Programs or OCJP will officially open the new Family Justice Center this week in Oak Ridge. It is aiming to provide services for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, exploitation and elder abuse.

The grand opening of The Anderson County Family Justice Center will be held on July 9 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at 301 Broadway Avenue, Unit 1A in Oakridge. Its launching marks the eleventh facility of its kind in operation in Tennessee. Their operating hours start from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time.

Their services include free and confidential services and interferences which are available in a convenient place to help victims with violence break free and become thriving survivors.

“It takes a special community to make a Family Justice Center a reality and Anderson County is one of those few communities in Tennessee with the local collaboration, vision and dedication to reach this milestone,” OCJP Director, Jennifer Brinkman, said.

“Each of the eleven facilities we’ve helped establish brings together people who can help all victims because they understand the level of needs people have and they’re intensely dedicated to helping them,” she added.

Family Justice Center first opened in Knoxville in 2006. It is a broad collaboration of the community along with the public and non-profit institutions. Their main goal is to provide co-located, all-in-one services in a safe, convenient and family-friendly location.

Not only does it bring benefits for victims and their families, but Family Justice Center model also create a positive impact for its broader community by reducing competition and redundancy among stakeholders.

