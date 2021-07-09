Friends of Warner Parks - Vol Call: Trail Maintenance on July 10

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN — Friends of Warner Parks is opening a volunteering opportunity for those enthusiastic about helping the environment by improving tread and drainage on much-loved trails. The volunteering program will be starting on July 10, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. Location of the volunteering program will be announced soon. The volunteer will work hand in hand with the stewardship of the trails in the clearing routine of drainage features and help keep the trail clear of limbs and debris.

Interested applicants aged 13 and above are encouraged to fill out the online application form at the attached link here https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/859BcOX4pj3ZT5MCIGho5w?t=1624308606.

However, those who are new to the program can fill out the online application form at the attached link first https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/yFWSSJwQxqQyKZet_7WBjw?utm_source=LGL+MailChimp+Integration&utm_campaign=f9eb32e957-Nov+Vol+Email_COPY_02&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_0e0ce7f18c-f9eb32e957-.

Percy Warner Park, the first of the Warner Parks, opened to the public in 1927. In 1984, the Park earned status with a listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Friends of Warner Parks represents the financial and volunteer works that focus on preserving, stewarding and protecting Percy and Edwin Warner Parks. In partnership with Warner Park Nature Center, Metro Parks and others, Friends of Warner Parks provides funding for programs that have a significant impact on the community and neighborhood of Middle Tennessee.

The organization has succeeded in donating over $37 million in ways both big and small since its first inception in 1987, in order to preserve, steward and protect Warner Parks in the primary areas of land acquisition, historic preservation and environmental conservation.

Several annual works by the organization to protect and build sustainability in the environment are SWEAT, Special Work, Education and Trail; the B.I.R.D program; and Urban Nature Program.

