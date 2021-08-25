Local organizations in Nashville will accept donations to help the victim of flooding

NASHVILLE, TN - On Saturday, heavy rains and storms impacted a number of areas in Middle Tennessee, especially in Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphries counties. The rainstorm brought flooding in the area that unfortunately killed 22 people in Humphries County, more than 100 homes have been forced off the foundations, and cost a lot of damage for the people in the area.

Some local organizations in Nashville are doing an open donation for those who want to help those who are impacted by the catastrophic flood. They will facilitate the gathering and delivery of the things that you donate.

The first one is from the Community Research Center or CRC Nashville for short. The CRC has opened drop off site for the people who want to donate, and the organization also released what things that will be a priority and more urgent for donation.

The CRC set urgent needs for baby needs like diapers in all sizes, basic hygiene items, cleaning products, and non-perishable food items like pop-top cans and snacks. You can drop your donation at three different locations, in the CRC headquarters at 218 Omohundro Place, Shower The People office at 821 Templeton Drive, and The Getalong at 700A Fatherland Street.

The next one is from Nashville's own professional baseball team, the Nashville Sounds. Through the community social media account, the Sounds announced that they've put a wishlist on Amazon that people can purchase and donate. You can check and buy the wish list right here.

This wish list was requested by the victim themselves. The thing that you buy from there will be sent directly to the Nashville Sounds. They also accept if you want to bring your donation to their ballpark at the First Horizon Park. Another way you can donate is via Venmo, you can send the funds to @nashvillesoundsfoundation.

