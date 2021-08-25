Cheekwood Harvest 2021

NASHVILLE, TN — Autumn season is almost here, and many places in Nashville are preparing some fun for the Nashville family. Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is among one many that have planned this annual event for Nashvillians.

Celebrate the coming of the autumn season at the garden with all things fall at the Cheekwood Harvest as part of its seasonal celebration. One of the highlights at the festival is the changing color of leaves from oaks, maples, dogwoods, and other trees in the garden. The Cheekwood Harvest will be available to access from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, 2021.

Cheekwood Estate and Garden also provides various activities for kids, adults, and families. During the harvest, families can purchase a pumpkin(s) to decorate, carve and paint at home for fun activities to enjoy with families. Cheekwood Estate and Garden also set up two 11-foot-tall Pumpkin Houses that provide fun for the whole family or anyone visiting.

Besides everything pumpkin, thousands of chrysanthemums have been planted specifically for Cheekwood Harvest in the garden. Scarecrows will decorate the place as well.

The Cheekwood Harvest is the perfect time for everyone in Nashville to welcome the fall. Each guest can enjoy some solo stroll, an afternoon date, or perfect for a family day out.

Each general admission ticket will grant guests entrance to enjoy the Cheekwood Harvest. The adult ticket can be purchase at $20; seniors age 65 and above at $18; students with ID at $16; children age 3 to 17 at $13; free for children under 2.

