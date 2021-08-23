Students of MNPS recognize for their artwork in Downtown

NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Nashville Public Schools students had been kept busy this summer by creating an art installation for Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Art in Motion, a five-minute light and sound installation, had been displayed at the 501 Commerce building several times from June 25 to July 31. These are made possible from a partnership between MNPS and Brookfield Properties that had donated $20,000 to the Visual and Performing Arts Department.

In appreciating the students effort with the art installation, the district and Brookfield Properties gave each student a $200 gift card to Plaza Art, during lunch at The Pharmacy Burger of Fifth + Broadway.

“As a community member, we recognize a big part of what makes Nashville special is its incredible artists and creatives – and with the talents of these young artists, we see that future is very bright. We look forward to continuing to partner with MNPS and its students to create opportunity," said Tom Miller, general manager of the development.

Jeff Smith, MNPS's director of Visual and Performing Arts, said that Brookfield Properties partnership and donation will continue to support the program by hiring six teaching artists. Each artist is given a-30 hours of teaching in the two different high school art classes. Other than teaching, the artists also have a mission to improving art education in schools.

During lunch, Smith wanted to recognize the partnership that made all of this possible; the students with their incredible work of arts; parents and teachers who have invested in the kids; other parties that make sure Nashville is Music and Arts City.

