Capture your best moments in these Insta-worthy places in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Spending your vacation in Franklin is incomplete without taking scenic pictures to relive your experience in visiting Franklin.

Capture the best moment in Franklin around these must-visit attractions and recreation spots.

1. Great American Main Street

Find yourself in an immerse and dynamic neighborhood in Main Street as it packs with vintage memorabilia, classy coffee shops, local restaurants, live entertainment, and much more. Take some pictures when you're visiting White's Mercantile for stylish looks or Gallery 202 for famous art pieces by Warhol and Picasso.

2. The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Harlinsdale Farm is an absolute beauty for those who crave scenic landscape looks or outdoor photography. Have a picnic at this 200-acres park or fishing at the fishing pond. Visitors can also enjoy a long stroll or an evening walk at Harlindsdale Farm. If you're lucky, you can take some shots on ongoing festivals in Harlinsdale Farm such as Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

3. Leiper's Fork

Leiper's Fork is the local's favorite spot in Franklin to spend their vacation. Leiper's Fork surrounds by friendly neighborhoods and a classic cultural atmosphere. Take some pictures around galleries such as The Copper Fox, Leiper's Creek Gallery, and David Arms for antique lovers. Visit also the Natchez Trace Parkway in Leiper's Fork to capture your scenic sunset moments.

4. Carter House

Widely known as the historical place of the Battle of Franklin, Carter House is a good choice to learn more about Franklin's historical background and blend with the neighborhoods. Some Insta-worthy spots in the Carter House area are including the smokehouse, the iconic bullet-riddled farm office, and the brick farmhouse.

5. Williamson County Murals

Catch art pieces and murals made by local artists around Williamson County and Franklin. The murals can be found in several spots around Franklin and Williamson County. Each piece has its own story to tell, which makes it more special when you have them captured. Find your favorite spots on Murals of Williamson County's website

