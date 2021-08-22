Franklin, TN

Find out about the source of Franklin's jars of honey

Devon Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06few0_0bZIQAZ100
Unsplash

FRANKLIN, TN - Franklin's beekeeping community has grown through decades, producing locals' high-quality and all-natural honey for a healthier and beneficial lifestyle.

Here are four of Franklin's most favored beekeepers.

1. Southall Farms
Southall Farms provides an innovative and sustainable environment for honey production. The farm consists of 325 acres of natural habitat to more than 2.5 million bees to produce the highest honey quality. Southall's honey has recently won the 2020 Good Food Award by The Good Food Foundation in Honey Category. Southall Farms is now preparing to expand its land for a luxury spa, inn, and cottages.

2. Williams Honey Farm
Personally owned by Southall's Head Beekeeper Jay Williams, Williams Honey Farm provides fresh honey through all-natural methods. William's honey produces creamed honey, combed honey, lip balms, honey vials, and many more. Williams Honey Farm also educates the community about honey-producing through conventions, classes, and webinars.

3. Early's Honey Stand
Established in 1925 as a small tent around Spring Hill, Early's Honey Stand has now become the largest beekeeping company in the South. Early's Honey produces lots of variety of honey at a reasonable price. Early's honey is famous for its specialty, the Sourwood Honey, which originated from the hives at the Appalachian Mountains.

4. Trubee Honey
Formed by a local couple, Jeff and Laura, Trubee Honey has now become the local's signature honey that is easily found in gift shops around Franklin and Williamson County. Trubee Honey offers a raw ad precut honey, which is made raw and doesn't involve pasteurization in the process. Several of Trubee's signature products are Wild Flower Honey, Barrel-Aged Honey, and Tennessee Snow Whipped Honey.

