Three fun and unique activities to have fun with your friends in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Kids will always find new ways to have fun. Whether it's indoor or outdoor activities, alone or with friends, video games or full-body games, and even when they get older and older, there's always something new to try. In Nashville, there are a lot of unique places that your kids or even you and a bunch of friends will like if you give it a try. These are not the usual playground in the park.

1. The Escape Game

Are you smart enough to solve any kind of riddles and puzzles if your life depends on it? If you think you're up to the challenge, you should try playing in The Escape Game. The Escape Game challenges you to find hints, solve the mystery, and get out of the room as soon as possible. There are seven thematic rooms that you and your friends can choose from.

You can book a room for yourself if you have a group of 6-12 people. You only need a minimum of two people to play the game, but you can be paired with others who book at the same time as you.

Visit The Escape Game at multiple locations in Berry Hill and Downtown. Book your schedule and get more information right here.

2. The Rabbit Hole VR

You have played video games, but have you actually been in the video games? The Rabbit Hole VR provides a virtual reality experience for you and your friends to try. The Rabbit Hole has VR games for single-player, multiplayer, and games to play in a big area. Whether you like arcade games to just enjoy the fun or escape games if you want a little challenging experience, The Rabbit Hole VR has the most immersive VR experience in the area.

You can visit The Rabbit Hole VR in multiple locations in Nashville and Franklin, book your schedule now by visiting their website right here.

3. SOAR Adventure

SOAR Adventure is a place that you have to visit if you want a more extreme challenge and adventure. SOAR Adventure has a unique climbing tower with four levels and 110 climbing elements that require teamwork and effort to get to the summit. This is also a fitting place for a summer camp, corporate bonding events, or any party like a birthday party. Not only a climbing tower, but SOAR Adventure also has an 18-hole mini-golf course, so there are plenty of adventures to try in SOAR Adventure.

You can visit SOAR Adventure in Franklin. Book your private events or party and get more information on their official website right here.

