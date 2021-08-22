Visit these celebrity bars while you're strolling in Broadway!

Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - You can never be bored in Nashville. There are a lot of places in downtown Nashville that you can enjoy with your friends and family this summer. If you're planning on visiting Broadway, you might want to take a visit to these celebrity bars. They have different themes so you can try each one without ever feeling dull.

1. Dierks Bentley - Whiskey Row

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row was opened back in January 2018, after being originally established in Arizona. The bar is located in a three-story building, and they have the tallest rooftop bar in town with a color scheme like an ice bar. Whiskey Row serves American gastropub dishes, with selections ranging from cheeseburgers, sandwiches, to Chicken and Waffle or creole fettuccini. While you're here, you should try Whiskey Row's signature Whiskey-based drinks.

Make your visit to Dierks Bentley at 400 Broadway.

2. Jason Aldean - Jason Aldean's Kitchen

Jason Aldean's Kitchen opened in 2018, ahead of the annual CMA Fest. The bar features a four-level building that has been filled with good times and Southern foods and has the atmosphere to make the customer feels like a part of Aldean Army. The place also has one of the largest rooftop bars in the area, and they have a John Deere green tractor inside.

Make your visit to Jason Aldean's Kitchen at 311 Broadway.

3. Blake Shelton - Ole Red

Ole Red is created with the spirit inspired by Blake Shelton's chart-topping hit "Ol' Red". The bar is the place that values and embodies good music all over the place, as this is the place where Nashville's local performers play. Ole Red has performance space, a two-story bar and restaurant, a retail area, a rooftop bar, and more.

Make your visit to Ole Red at 300 Broadway

