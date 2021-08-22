Pathway Lending strengthens communities by cutting operating costs and improving cash flow

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Pathway Lending is a private organization governed by an independent board of directors since 1999. The organization is an economic development agency that aims to escalate access to capital for Tennessee businesses. In 2002, the US Treasury certified Pathway Lending as a Community Development Financial Institution.

This institution bridges the clients with the resources they require to initiate innovation and investment to create jobs and generate wealth in the economically marginalized area. The board supervises the fiduciary and organizational operations and ensures Pathway Lending seizes the mission of growing businesses and amplifying Tennessee as a whole.

Pathway Lending offers lending solutions and educational services that enhancing the development, growth, and preservation of underserved small businesses and realizing sustainable communities.

Pathway Lending accommodates capital resources and educational services necessary to businesses in Tennessee and Alabama. The institution also serves Kentucky through the Veterans Business Outreach Center program. The program focuses on serving underserved target markets, including businesses operated in Qualified Investment Areas and African American-owned ventures.

The Veterans Business Outreach Center or VBOC aims to empower transitioning service members, veterans of all eras, and the military entrepreneurship community. Those include active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve component, and military spouses who desire to be or are existing business owners.

The service areas for the VBOC covers Kentucky and Tennessee. Services, including the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Boots to Business program, can be accessed at Fort Campbell, Fort Knox, and Millington.

The supporting partners of Pathway Lending include Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, Joe C. Davis Foundation, Knox County, FirstBank, HomeTrust Bank, INSBANK of Tennessee, and more.

