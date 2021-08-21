USN announced 97% of eligible students vaccinated

NASHVILLE, TN – The University School of Nashville's health team announced on Friday, Aug. 20, that the vaccination rate for eligible students aged 12 and above at USN is at 97 percent and growing.

USN thanked students and parents for ensuring that USN received the student's vaccination documentation in a timely and efficient manner. UNS is one of the only school communities to have reached a vaccination rate this high. In addition, all students' vaccination status is well-documented by the institution.

The professor and staff members of the university have similar vaccination rates. USN is expected to provide the complete data of its vaccination rate soon.

USN sent multiple emails to families in grades 7-12 asking for vaccination status documentation. The institution takes the vaccination status of its community seriously, as the information will provide USN with more confidence in its operational decision-making in the future.

Vaccination changes the contact tracing procedure and, as a result, the possible requirement for quarantine. The Centers for Disease Control's standards for fully vaccinated persons are outlined below.

Here are the guidelines for the fully vaccinated student who is exposed to someone infected with COVID-19:

-They are not required to quarantine and may return to school as long as they are symptom-free.

-They should wear masks when they are indoors.

-They should keep an eye out for any symptoms.

-They should get a COVID-19 test three to five days following the exposure.

-When they first notice symptoms, they should get a PCR test done.

This is a major shift from last year's approach, and it is susceptible to change when more information on the virus becomes available. USN will keep an eye on the CDC's guidelines, adjust its approach, and ensure the community is well-informed about any changes.

