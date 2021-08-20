Fans started to notice the Tennessee Titans rookie OLB Rashad Weaver, saying that he's the steal of the 2021 NFL Draft

Ryan Reinoso/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Titans' fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, outside linebacker Rashad Weaver made a name for himself during the team's first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The fans started to notice his talent, but Weaver is just focusing on improving and getting better.

NFL Preseason games are usually the time when the teams are experimenting with their lineup, trying out new things, and for the backup players, the rookies, it's their time to shine and prove to the organization that they deserve a place in the 53-man main roster. That's what was in the mind of Weaver just before the game against Atlanta, he was pretty nervous and confused. But the coaches and teammates were hyping him up and saying that there was nothing to lose, just went out there and played his game.

The rookie linebacker then played in 39 defensive snaps. During his time on the field, he wowed the fans and made them realized that the Titans just got a steal by picking him with the 135th overall pick in the fourth round. Weaver recorded 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, one tackle-for-loss, and one pass defended. Buck Reising, a Titans fan and reporter responded to that performance with a simple tweet, saying that Weaver was the story of the game.

Mike Herndon, a Titans analyst for Broadway Sports also had high praise for the rookie out of Pittsburgh, saying that while it might seem early, people should start watching Weaver. It seems like the only way is up now for Weaver, and he has two more preseason games to prove himself to the coaches in the Titans organization.

