Try Korean foods at these Korean restaurants in Nashville

Jakub Kapusnak/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The Korean wave has been taking over the world for the past few years. Their music, drama, culture, and food have been a part of our life nowadays. You might have heard of kimchi, bibimbap, ramyeon, and the popular Korean barbecue. Nashville might not have a lot of options, but there are some Korean restaurants that you should try if you're craving for one.

1. Korea House

The local Nashvillians have been calling Korea House the gold standard for Korean foods. The old-school-style Korean restaurant has many classic and traditional foods like bulgogi, hot stone pot, etc. This spot in West Nashville can always be your go-to place for anything Korean. A customer said that the chicken bulgogi is amazing, and they also have perfect service.

Korea House offers dine-in and take-out service, but they don't have delivery yet. Make your visit to Korea House at 6410 Charlotte Pike Ste 108.

2. Hai Woon Dai

Hai Woon Dai has been established for more than 10 years, and they have been serving high-quality Korean foods since then. Hai Woon Dai specializes in Korean barbecue, and they only use the best meat possible. But, Hai Woon Dai also has a lot of options to your liking, like their jjajangmyeon, galbi mandu, and more. This hidden gem in Antioch could be in your interest if you're looking for one of the best Korean foods in town.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hai Woon Dai now offers take-out service and online delivery. Head your way to Hai Woon Dai at 2051 Antioch Pike, Antioch.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.