Country singer Garth Brooks cancel the postponed Nashville Stadium Tour at Nissan Stadium

Pien Muller/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The previously postponed Garth Brooks Stadium Tour concert at Nissan Stadium has been officially canceled, according to a statement on Brooks' website.

The country music star also canceled four other scheduled concerts around the nation, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati which was scheduled for Sept. 18, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 25, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Oct. 2, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Oct. 9. The Nissan Stadium concert hasn't received a new date after being postponed due to a rainstorm on July 31.

Based on the statement, the cancellation is inevitable due to the nation still fighting with COVID-19, as a new wave of the virus has hit the nation hard. “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part," the country singer said. While the Nashville concert wasn't postponed because of COVID-related matters, Brooks and his team still haven't met the right schedule to come back to Nashville.

Brooks said that he's hoping to be back on stage and finish the Stadium Tour by the end of 2021. He said that the most important thing is to finish the Stadium Tour and make sure that the concert can be held before putting the tickets on sale so that there will be no more postponement or cancellation like this.

All ticket holders will receive a full refund via Ticketmaster, they should contact Ticketmaster for refund information. New dates will be discussed by Garth Brooks' team and Nissan Stadium for 2022.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.