Japanese restaurant to find in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN — Robertson County offers various types of food like Japanese or Korean. There are several places to get authentic Japanese food in Robertson County. Check this out!

O-Ku Nashville

O-Ku Sushi brings authentic Asian cuisine with a southern approach that focuses on unique ingredients with a beautiful presentation. Its Playboy roll, Tennessee Two-Step, Rock Shrimp, Black Magic Lobster, and Crispy Pork Belly Bowl are among the frequently ordered menu from O-Ku Nashville. You can find O-Ku Nashville in East Germantown.

Maru Sushi & Grill

Maru Sushi & Grill is located in East Nashville and offered fresh sushi with the highest quality ingredients. Maru was created because of the family's love for food, beverage, and a sense of community. By creating Maru, the family wanted to invite guests to feel at home and feel the warmth. A menu such as tempura, sashimi salad, teriyaki, Hot Gabby sushi roll, Yum Yum sushi, and a vegetable roll is available at its store. Maru offers soybean paper sushi roll, deep-fried roll, and baked roll.

Sapporo

Sapporo is the place to satisfy your Japanese and Korean food craving in Nashville. The chef has 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurant, now committed to bringing the best dining experience to guests in Nashville. The restaurant is available for private events like weddings, business lunches, cocktail receptions, and more. Try on its gyoza or mix tempura for an appetizer, a selection of 19 sushi like a combination of crab, cream cheese, cucumber, or California roll for lunch, as well as various dishes of nigiri and sashimi to accompany the meal.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.