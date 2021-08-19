Replenish your energy and refresh your mood with these juice bars in Nashville

K15 Photos/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - A bottle of fresh juice can refresh your energy for the rest of the day. Healthy and fresh fruits or vegetables are processed to produce the best juice that can freshen up your mood. Juice bars usually offer more than just juice, they can serve salad bowls, smoothies, snacks, and many more. Here are some of the best juice bars that you can try in Nashville.

1. Jamba Juice

Jamba Juice has been one of the best juice bars establishment around the world, with more than 900 locations worldwide. Surely, Jamba Juice is also one of the best in Nashville, as they produce fresh fruit juices to enhance your energy. Jamba uses premium ingredients for its menu that are free from artificial flavors. Other than juice, you can find vegetable smoothies, dope bowls, cold-pressed shots, and more. One of the favorite menus is the Orange Supreme juice, which contains fresh orange juice, carrots, apples, and bananas.

There are plenty of juices, smoothies, and others that you can try at Jamba Juice. Visit Jamba's Nashville location at 2314 Elliston Place.

2. Franklin Juice Co.

Franklin Juice Co. is an independent juice bar that offers cold-pressed juices along with açaí bowls. Franklin Juice has been one of the premier juice bars in town, with their freshly prepared juice made with local ingredients. So with every purchase that you made, you support local organic farmers, the main suppliers for Franklin Juice. While you're here, you should try their Chocolate Almond Juice, Love Juice, and their signature Açaí Bowl.

You can find various selections of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls. Visit them at 2301 12th Avenue South, Suite 102.

3. The Urban Juicer

The Urban Juicer serves made-to-order and cold-pressed juices, as well as smoothies, healthy foods, and more. The Urban Juicer is always looking for locals and they're created to help locals get access to healthy menus. They are locally owned and operated and use local sources for ingredients. Since they offer made-to-order juice, you can easily customize what fruits or vegetables you want in your juice, and they will make it in front of you. Their favorite menus are The Dreamsicle and the Bee Green Smoothie.

They also serve açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and more food to complement your drinks. Visit them at 2206 8th Avenue South.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.