Grab your breakfast at these bagel shops in Nashville

So you are craving for a quick bite on your way to work. You want a perfect breakfast food that you can take with you on the go. Bagels are one of the favorite options for a breakfast dish. You can enjoy it as it is, or customize them with your favorite toppings like cream cheese, jam, and more. If you're craving for top-quality bagels, you can visit one of these stores in Nashville.

1. Proper Bagel

Proper Bagel brings to you more than 40 years of experience baking traditional NYC-style bagels. Their kettle-boiled bagels and bialys are made from scratch and baked with a stone-lined oven. Proper Bagel offers a variety selection of bagels and toppings. The ones that you might want to try are Rosemary Garlic Cream Cheese, Avocado and Egg, New York Leo, and more. Proper Bagel also has smoked fish sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, and salad sandwiches.

You can visit Proper Bagel at 2011 Belmont Boulevard.

2. Star Bagel

Star Bagel is a cafe specialized in breakfast bagels, but they also serve sandwiches, salads, and coffee. Star Bagel is the only locally owned and operated bagel shop and bakery cafe. Their menu ranges to everyone liking, whether you're a vegetarian, meat lover, or sweet tooth, you can find any bagels for you here. Try their favorite menu like bagels with ham, bundle, Herby Ham and Cheddar, Everything Bagel, and more.

Visit Star Bagel Cafe at 4504 Murphy Road.

3. Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is one of the traditional bagel chains located in Nashville. Originally established in New York, Bruegger's has been keeping the same and authentic process to make their New York-style bagels to keep them fresh each day. Nowadays, they also serve breakfast sandwiches, salads, soups, desserts, and coffee alongside bagels. You should try their Onion & Chive, Jalapeño, and Bacon Scallion spread to your bagel.

Visit Bruegger's Bagels Nashville location at 5311 Harding Road.

