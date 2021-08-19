Nashville Fashion Week 2021 to present 15 Middle Tennessee designers

NASHVILLE, TN — It’s almost time for Nashville Fashion Week! This year, the Fashion Week will bring 15 Middle Tennessee designers through the new CFDA connects program.

Since the early days of Nashville Fashion Week in 2011, the events have been held in spring. Due to COVID-19 pandemics, the NFW will take place this fall on Oct. 12-16, 2021, and will showcase the future of Nashville fashion.

Currently, Nashville Fashion Week has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). CFDA Connects is a program network supporting regional fashion weeks, and this year, Nashville is among the selected from twelve regional organizations nationwide.

Selected designers who have applied for the NFW 2020 were invited for the NFW 2021. In total, fifteen Middle Tennessee designers will present their brands and design on the CFDA’s Runway360 digital programming platform.

These are some of the following designers that will participate in NFW 2021, such as Black by Maria Silver, H. Lane Design, Laura Citron, Lily Guilder Design, Rank & Sugar, The Morgan Factory, Truly Alvarenga, and more.

Full schedule and detailed ticketing will be announced soon, including VIP passes to the event. All proceeds will benefit the Nashville Fashion Forward Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Prior to the event, everyone is required to have the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson by Sep. 27. Those who are not fully vaccinated must include a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of attending the event. Wearing a mask is required for those unvaccinated. NFW follows the health protocols by CDC standards.

For more information regarding Nashville Fashion Week, please visit the website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.