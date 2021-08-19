Register for the fall season of the NPAHA Youth Hockey League at Ford Ice Center

Samantha Gades/Unsplash

If your kids want to experience a competitive ice hockey game on their age level, Ford Ice Center has the opportunity for you. Ford Ice Center is currently opening registration for the Fall season of the Nashville Predators Amateur Hockey Association Youth Hockey League. The NPAHA Youth League is designed for male and female players aged five to 18 years old at any skill level.

The youth league will take place in both Ford Ice Center locations, in Antioch and Bellevue and the Fall season will start from Sept. 11 in Antioch, and Sept. 8 in Bellevue. There will be classifications based on age, which are Termite (6U), Mite (8U), Squirt (10U), Peewee (12U), and Bantam (13 and Up). League participants will benefit from 18-weekend games with occasional appearances from the Predators players, coaches, or alumni.

The league is structured based on the USA Hockey American Development Model to make sure that each kid will have good fun playing hockey while developing their skillsets to reach their potential. The league will have a skills/shootout competition at the end of the season for skills development and will be instructed by USA Hockey certified coaches.

If you want to register for the Fall season of Youth League, you have to make sure that your kid is registered in the USA Hockey, you can do this online for $50 per year. Then, you will be given a USA Hockey confirmation number that you must provide when registering to the league. You can sign up for the league via Ford Ice Center's registration website right here.

For more information about the NPAHA Youth Hockey League, you can click right here.

