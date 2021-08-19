Four country music legends will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Katherine Hanlon/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The Country Music Association, or CMA for short, has announced the 2021 inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Monday, which they broadcasted via YouTube. Four influential country music artists' legacies will be immortalized in Nashville, the birthplace of country music.

Ray Charles, The Judds, Eddie Bayers, and Pete Drake will have the honor to enter the legendary class of the Hall of Fame. The four artists represent originality and unique styles to connect with the world, according to Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum.

“Lately, we’ve been through a time of division, a time of isolation. But in the music of these greats, we find connection and inclusion,” Young said.

Ray Charles was a pioneer in R&B, but he also had an influence in country music. With his 1962 album titled Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, he explored the genre and combined it with his own persona.

Pete Drake becomes the first pedal steel guitarist to be inducted into the Hall. As a recording musician, he produced some of the greatest records for various artists like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, George Harrison, and more. He moved to Nashville in 1959 and that was when he explored country music after previously he involved in rock, gospel, and folk music.

The Judds was really impactful back in the 1980s. The mother-daughter duo produced country songs that were influenced by traditional folk, acoustic blues, and family harmony acts. The Judds have won five Grammys, nine CMA awards, and seven ACM awards.

Eddie Bayers is the first drummer to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. He has been playing drums for more than 50 years in Nashville after he shifted from being a keyboardist in the 1970s. Bayers is highly recognized by country music professionals and named the ACM top drummer fourteen times from 1991 to 2010.

