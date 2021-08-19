Three players to look out for during the Nashville Predators Development Camp

Taylor Friehl/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Predators are holding the 2021 Preds Development Camp from Monday, Aug. 16 to Thursday, Aug. 19. The development camp is for the youth players under the Preds farm system to gain experience and develop their skillset even more. There are a total of 26 players who participate in the camp. Here are some of the players that you have to keep an eye out.

1. Philip Tomasino, forward

Philip Tomasino was originally drafted by the Predators in the 2019 NHL Draft. Since then, he spent his playing time in the Ontario Hockey League, and he had a superb campaign. He scored 40 goals and 100 points in just his two years playing there. He also represents Canada in the 2021 World Junior Championship. Many believe he is the young player who can break into the main roster this year, with all his great achievements at such a young age.

2. Zachary L'Heureux, forward

One of the newest Predators on the roster, Zachary L'Heureux is one of two Predators selections in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The development camp will be the perfect time for the organizations and the fans to take a look at the young forward, and for L'Heureux to prove that the Predators was right to trade up with the Carolina Hurricanes to draft him. The 18-year old forward strength on ice is to win 50-50 battles and be the first with the puck.

3. David Farrance, defense

David Farrance comes into the development camp with two appearances in the NHL under his belt, and he's also the player with the most experienced in the camp. He was drafted by the Preds in the 2017 NHL Draft, and he finished his career in Boston College first before making his debut with the Predators on April 8 against the Detroit Red Wings, and he played in another game against Carolina on May 10. The development camp will be a place for him to prove himself that he can make the main roster for the 2021-22 season.

