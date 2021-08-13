Blood Assurance opens the first blood donation center in Williamson County

Amornthep Srina/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - Williamson County will have its first blood donation center. Blood Assurance, a non-profit regional blood center, will open its new location on Friday, Aug. 13 at 8:00 a.m. in 600a Frazier Drive, Franklin.

The new facility will have three donor screening rooms, eight donor beds, a refreshment area, and a training room for new employees all under a 3,000 square-foot building. The non-profit offers residents of the area an opportunity to donate blood, plasma, double red blood cells, and platelets.

According to Blood Assurance CEO, J.B. Gaskins, this is the largest blood donation center that the non-profit has built. Blood Assurance has been opening some facilities in the Middle Tennessee area, like in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, and Tullahoma. With the new blood center in Williamson County, the non-profit will help facilitate the residents in the area for blood donors and be able to help others in need.

Citizens who are wanted to donate blood can visit Blood Assurance from Wednesday to Sunday, at different times from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the future, the Williamson County location will have a plan to open for business seven days a week. Citizens can schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or call 800-962-0628. Blood Assurance also accepts walk-in blood donors.

Blood Assurance is a regional blood center founded in 1972 in Chattanooga, TN. Nowadays, the non-profit serves more than 70 health care facilities in various states like Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Before opening the new facility in Williamson County, the non-profit is the sole supplier of blood and blood products in Williamson Medical Center.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.